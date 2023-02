Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, has signed a new contract with Arsenal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2027. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The agent of Moises Caicedo, 21, has criticised Brighton for denying the Ecuador midfielder a move to Arsenal and said the opportunity "may not be repeated in life". (Marca90 via Ole - in Spanish), external

