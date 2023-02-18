Fulham manager Marco Silva, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a tough game against a very good side, the way they play and the way they are dominant. They did against us what they have been doing against all the teams in this league.

"We improved in the second half, in the first half we were not at our best. We made changes and we improved.

"Overall it wasn't our best performance but we showed the resilience, the desire and the belief until the last minute to keep the clean sheet and win the game.

"They created more chances than us but we have lost some games where we have been the better team."

On scorer Manor Solomon: "He deserves all the credit, a great finish from him. It was another great moment for him. Everyone expected him to cut inside and finish with the right foot but he did the opposite.

"He's getting better and better and better and deserves all the good things because 2022 was so difficult for him on and off the pitch. He's helping us scoring goals and is loving the Premier League. He is ready to help us."

On Fulham rising to sixth and the prospect of European football next season: "Of course I congratulate the boys but my focus is on them to recover and prepare them better for the next game because we have to do better with the ball. All my focus is making them better."