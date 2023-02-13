We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between West Ham and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Kozali: Jekyll and Hyde performance. Thought the first 20 minutes were awful. This didn't feel like a London derby, more like a pre-season friendly. Glad to have got over the line with a point. Handball? Karma after the game at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Graham: I travelled my usual four hours to the game and four hours back and, to be honest, I wasn't too disappointed. We were better second half and should have made Chelsea's poor defence pay, but once again our defence looked slow and, with more injuries, I will take a point. Can't believe how poor the referee was. He had a shocker for both teams.

Jerry: Why do we allow other teams to play? We need to mark tighter and have more bite. Gone are the days of fighting for the cause. Moyes is not the man to inspire our team, change or be relegated! Chelsea looked quicker and sharper, we got away with this one.

Matt: Not good enough. Still making basic errors, giving the ball away too often and not capitalising on our chances. This must improve or it’s going to look quite tough in the future.

Chelsea fans

Oliver: Good overall performance but we still lack threat in attack. Felix and Fernandez were good, but towards the end of the game everyone looked tired. Now we need to turn draws into wins.

Matt: Graham Potter needs time. New signings have just come in and he is trying to fit them all into his squad. If he given time by the owners/board, things should hopefully change. Also, I think that Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile and Enzo Fernandez were some of the standout players.

Nicholas: Firstly my dad took me to my first game in 1968 so I’m not a fan who only knows success. I wanted and still do want Potter to be a success but I can’t help thinking that with the talented players we have he should be getting much more out of them. It just doesn’t look right.

Collings: Another flop, if better than recent efforts. Potter’s Chelsea reflect him - all process but no punch. This team flattered to deceive again, pretty shapes but impotent. Using inverted wingers intensifies the difficulties. The team is slow, ponderous and over-coached and lacks edge and fire.