Ollie Watkins is looking forward to his Brentford return but is focused on helping Aston Villa extend their winning run.

The forward scored 49 goals in 143 games for the Bees before his move to Villa in 2020.

He said: "It's going to be a tough game because they're doing really well, especially with their home form.

"It shouldn't go unnoticed that up until recently they'd only lost one game at home. It's going to be a difficult place to go. They're a good team, well organised, and I know them very well, obviously.

"It's going to be enjoyable and nice to see a few old faces, but the main objective is to go there and get three points."