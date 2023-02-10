Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

It appears that the majority of Southampton fans don't want Nathan Jones as the club's manager, which never bodes well.

To be honest, I thought that after some of the things Jones said after last weekend's humiliating defeat by Brentford he would be gone by the end of this week.

I am not dismissing his ability as a coach, and I also think he took on a really difficult job when he arrived at Saints at the end of last year, but some of the stuff he came out in that interview was just remarkable. I don't think I've ever heard anything like it from a Premier League manager before.

If Southampton lose this game too, St Mary's will be a powder keg and I still think it is just a matter of time before he goes.

Have they improved under Jones? No. Has he upset a lot of the fanbase? I think he has.

Southampton have got the worst home record in the Premier League this season, after taking six points out of a possible 30 so far.

So, Jones desperately needs a result and a performance to turn things around and maybe he will get it, the same way he got one against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last month.

I don't see it though. Wolves have got much better under Julen Lopetegui and we saw with their win over Liverpool last week that they are playing with confidence.

If they go in front, the atmosphere could turn toxic.

I've got to throw a draw in somewhere, and this is going to be a horrible game.

