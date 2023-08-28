'Most important week of Beale's Rangers career'

Former Rangers man Lee McCulloch believes that the next week is "the most important" since Michael Beale took the manager's job.

Beale's side travel to the Netherlands to face PSV Eindhoven in the second-leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday, with the score currently 2-2 on aggregate, before hosting Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

"I think it's the most important week of his Rangers managerial career," McCulloch said on Sportscene.

"He can guarantee Champions League football in the week, and then you're coming back to a home game in the Old Firm.

"It's fair to say Celtic haven't hit the ground running this season, so you'd be laying down a marker, and I think Michael [Beale] will realise that. It's just whether they can get over the line in the two games. He's got 24 or 25 fir first-team players now, which is a big help."