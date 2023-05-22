We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Tony: Typical of Spurs for most of this season - a tale of two halves. Seemingly in control first half and playing better, but only scored once (and a belter it was) despite creating many chances. Second half, completely second best to Brentford, who took their chances well and deserved to win. How many of this team are good enough? Not many!

Nigel: How does a team built by Antonio Conte have such a terrible defence? When Spurs play positively - as they did in the first half - they look like a top-four team. But when they are defending, they look like relegation candidates. If Harry Kane leaves then they could be really struggling next season. Daniel Levy needs to announce a manager immediately.

Keith: We were dreadful and, to be honest, the end of the season can't come quick enough. Sadly, it could well have been Harry's last home game for Spurs and no true fan would blame him for leaving. The managerial recruitment has been a farce and I fear we are on the same merry-go-round as when we appointed Nuno Espirito Santo. Sad times.

Len: My thoughts are that there's a much better team that should be about to 'break out'. Too many injuries this year, too many odd managerial decisions and variable form in games. Awful year. Udogie will walk into the team, Bentancur will return and next year will be good.

Brentford fans

Max: What a brilliant result for the Bees. They were not at their best in the first half, but what did Thomas Frank say to them at half-time?! They were unstoppable in the second half and Tottenham were poor. Bryan Mbeumo led from the front in the absence of Ivan Toney. Brentford deserve to get in Europe.

Paul: So proud of the second-half performance. The manager did his job excellently, managing when it was needed. One of the best days out. Thank you, Brentford.

Iain: It goes to show what a team we have to go to Tottenham, without our talisman, and give the second-half showing that we did. Let's do this for a full 90 mins and see what happens.

Mark: A thoroughly deserved win for the Bees. After falling behind early to Kane’s thunderbolt, Brentford grew into the game and nullified the Spurs millionaires' attacking and midfield efforts. The second half was all Brentford, who controlled the game.