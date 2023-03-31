Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This is such a difficult one to call. Both of these teams have had such good seasons and they don't lose very often.

Brentford are such a well-balanced side and they have a smart manager in Thomas Frank who can switch styles when it's needed.

I think the Bees will score, but I am going to go with Brighton to edge it.

I love the freedom and invention the Seagulls are playing with and they are so good to watch. They have such great imagination, which might just give them the edge against Brentford's excellent organisation.

Tommy's prediction: 0-2

Find out what Sutton and O’Dell predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote