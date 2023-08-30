Wolves boss Gary O’Neil on the future of Matheus Nunes, who is wanted by Manchester City: "He's not with the group at the moment - his choice. After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group.

"Club policy and how we deal with things like that is set in place. As far as I'm aware, there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and, at this moment, I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.

"The next few days will be key, of course, and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus - and I'm sure the situation will be resolved.

"I'll save my opinions until after I have spoken to him."

On the possibility of incomings at Wolves before the deadline on Friday: "I'm excited because I'm still convinced that on 2 September the squad will be in a better place than it was last week.

"Does that mean there's going to be loads of players arriving? Possibly, possibly not. But we're as well prepared as we can be for the end of a transfer window where things can move quickly."