On the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Jay Motty from Stretford Paddock refutes the suggestion Manchester United fans are "deluded" to expect victory against Brighton:

"I do not think it is a delusion of grandeur to expect my team to beat Brighton at home. I love Danny Welbeck but he should not be tearing us apart. They are managed by someone who has been at the club for less time than our manager and spent a tenth of what we have spent.

"There are loads of clips about half-hearted pressing and players not busting a gut to get to balls they should be winning. Then, look at the energy from Brighton. That's unforgivable for me.

"It was not good enough - United fans should expect better."

