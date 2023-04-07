Beale on Celtic, the title, and absence of away fans
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of Saturday's crucial Scottish Premiership clash away at Parkhead.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Says his side arrive in fine form for what he calls the "biggest test".
Started slow in last two derbies and that needs to change. "We don’t have time for people to wait". Emphasised the need to get closer to Celtic.
It's "obvious" that they have to win the game if they want to win the title .
Says it is Celtic’s title to lose, and that they don’t look like dropping points outside derbies.
Midfielder Nicolas Raskin is fit to play and trained all week.
He would prefer to have aways fans at these games but they need to just get on with it.