West Ham striker Michail Antonio has praised Richarlison's admission he is seeking psychological help with his performances and backed the Spurs striker to rediscover his best form.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio said the Brazil forward deserves great credit for being public with his struggles.

"Him coming out and being so brave is unbelievable," said Antonio. "Honestly, every player that plays football never loses their ability.

"It is like riding a bike - you have your qualities and you do not become a professional footballer by accident.

"If you are not performing it is because mentally something is affecting you and blocking your performance. Naturally, you can do it as you have been doing it since you were a child."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds