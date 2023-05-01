How different a month on.

Five games. One point. 18 goals conceded in fixtures against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Some seriously heavy defeats means their goal difference is now down at -24, worse than Leicester, who could leapfrog the Whites with a draw against Everton on Monday night.

In the past five games, Illan Meslier's save percentage has dropped from his season average of 59% to 44%, reflective of a young goalkeeper whose confidence is severely dented.

His defence are not helping. According to Opta, the number of big chances conceded per game has upped from 1.6 to 2.3 in April, directly contributing to the 18 goals let in across the five fixtures.

Leeds have leaked shots on target all season, but suddenly they have been hitting the net at an alarming rate.

With three of the division's top six highest scorers still to play in their remaining four games, the defence needs some serious tightening if they are to stand any chance of remaining in the Premier League.