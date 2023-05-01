The bleak numbers behind Leeds' dismal April
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
On Tuesday, 4 April it all looked a lot rosier for Leeds United and Javi Gracia.
A comeback victory against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest moved them to 13th place in the Premier League.
Sure, they were only two points above the relegation zone but with four teams in between them and the drop zone, their healthy goal difference of -11 was effectively an extra point on all the other teams bar West Ham United and Leicester City.
How different a month on.
Five games. One point. 18 goals conceded in fixtures against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth.
Some seriously heavy defeats means their goal difference is now down at -24, worse than Leicester, who could leapfrog the Whites with a draw against Everton on Monday night.
In the past five games, Illan Meslier's save percentage has dropped from his season average of 59% to 44%, reflective of a young goalkeeper whose confidence is severely dented.
His defence are not helping. According to Opta, the number of big chances conceded per game has upped from 1.6 to 2.3 in April, directly contributing to the 18 goals let in across the five fixtures.
Leeds have leaked shots on target all season, but suddenly they have been hitting the net at an alarming rate.
With three of the division's top six highest scorers still to play in their remaining four games, the defence needs some serious tightening if they are to stand any chance of remaining in the Premier League.