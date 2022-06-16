How your season starts

August fixtures: Man Utd v Brighton - Sunday 7 August, 14:00; Brentford v Man Utd - Saturday 13 August, 15:00; Man Utd v Liverpool - Saturday 20 August, 15:00; Southampton v Man Utd - Saturday 27 August, 15:00; Leicester v Man Utd - Tuesday 30 August, 19:45