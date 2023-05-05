Sutton's prediction: 0-1

This is another hard one. I got Aston Villa all wrong when I said they would win at Manchester United on Sunday and Wolves are usually stubborn under Julen Lopetegui but got absolutely smashed at Brighton last time out.

Wolves have a good home record, winning their past three games at Molineux, but I am expecting Villa to bounce back and edge this one.

Gower's prediction: Wolves probably need another win to get safe and the Molineux crowd might be a bit nervous - I can see Villa edging this. 0-1

