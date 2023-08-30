Fulham boss Marco Silva after his side beat Premier League rivals Tottenham on penalties to progress in the Carabao Cup: "The best team won and the best team on the pitch will play in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

"During the 97 minutes, we were the team with the more chances to score and unfortunately we conceded a goal in one moment where we were with 10 men [when Kenny Tete had to change his boot].

"In the future we are going to approach that in a different way. You cannot give the opposition the chance to play against 10 men for two or three minutes because that incident happens.

"Of course it was the first [time] - and it will be the last time it happens for us."