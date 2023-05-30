N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Season rating: At the time of writing I would give 9/10, although in a couple of matches’ time it hopefully might be City’s best ever season. In those circumstances, it would move to 10/10. With a third consecutive Premier League title now secured and two massive cup finals still to play, it seems strange to be penning an end of season review.

Player of the season: Erling Haaland has swept the board in terms of awards thanks to his amazing goal scoring records. He will of course be City’s Player of the Year. However, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Nathan Ake should all be mentioned in dispatches for their outstanding contributions.

Best performance: City have played some brilliant football, particularly towards the back end of the season when they went on that 25-match unbeaten run. The best performance was undoubtedly the first half against Real Madrid at home - the very best I’ve ever seen.

Happy with your manager?: Pep Guardiola is simply the best manager on the planet and the thought of him leaving the Etihad anytime soon fills me with dread.

Best away fans: Brentford made a great noise - how else did they beat us?

What needs to improve for next season? It depends if Ilkay Gundogan and/or Bernardo Silva leave this summer. In any case I’ve always enjoyed watching Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton. I think he’d be a great addition to the squad and playing the Pep way you can never have too many midfielders.

Any other business: I’m off to pack a couple of bags, one for the short trip to Wembley and one for the slightly longer journey to Istanbul.