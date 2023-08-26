This is the third successive season Tottenham have gone unbeaten in their opening three Premier Leauge games (W2 D1), and just the third time since 1992-93 they’ve scored at least two goals in their first three games (2009-10 and 2018-19 also).

Bournemouth have conceded the opening goal in 25 Premier League games now since the start of last season, the most among current sides in the competition.

All three of James Maddison’s Premier League goal involvements so far this season (1 goal, 2 assists) have come away from home. Indeed, since the start of the 2021-22 season, only Mohamed Salah (33) and Harry Kane (31) have been involved in more away goals in the competition than him (23 – 13 goals, 10 assists).