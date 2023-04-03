Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann, still only 35, finds himself out of work for the first time in his seven-year managerial career after his recent sacking at Bayern.

He turned down an offer from Real Madrid in 2018 and is likely to be near the top of the list for any elite team looking for a new boss.

Nagelsmann was expected to be a prime candidate for Tottenham but journalist Guillem Balague thinks the Blues are a more likely destination.

Before the news of Potter's exit, he said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Julian Nagelsmann has a great relationship with the owner of Chelsea [Todd Boehly].

"Chelsea are looking for a name, a personality, someone big enough to deal with what Chelsea has. If they decide to get rid of Graham Potter... I put Nagelsmann at the top of that list."

European football journalist Julien Laurens said: "You can find the Bayern sacking harsh, as they could win the treble, but if you look a bit deeper there were issues, some big ones, on and off the pitch with the relationship with his own dressing room."

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino, 51, did well at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham - whom he led to the Champions League final, which Spurs lost to Liverpool - but his only silverware has been at PSG.

He has been out of work since leaving the French side last summer.

Balague said: "There's a gap at Spurs, maybe he is on the shortlist. But I know there's been a call, not from [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy, but indirectly to Pochettino to see if he would be happy to take the job and I think the answer is yes.

"Let's see if that's enough to convince Daniel Levy that Poch should return."

Since Potter's exit, Pochettino has become one of the favourites for the Chelsea job.

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique won a treble and double in his three seasons as Barcelona manager.

The 52-year-old left his role as Spain boss after their World Cup loss to Morocco - and is another early frontrunner in the Chelsea bookmaker markets.

"He says he only reads English media," said Balague. "He does want to move to the Premier League next but there's a problem.

"There are not many jobs he would take because he only wants to go to a team that can win things or do interesting things and that does not leave a very big list."

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane, 50, remains something of a managerial enigma, despite being the second most decorated boss in European Cup history.

In just five years in charge of Real Madrid, across two spells, the France legend won three Champions Leagues and two Spanish titles - but it is still uncertain how he would do at another team.

Balague said: "Zidane is not in a rush. He needs to find the right place to do his thing.

"That will either be Real Madrid again, the national side of France, Juventus if they call, but if no-one calls that's not a problem."

Antonio Conte

Conte might be in the market for a new job but is unlikely to fill the Chelsea vacancy, having previously managed the club between 2016 and 2018.

Until his recent spell as Tottenham boss - which ended after he called his players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture - Conte was as close to a guarantee of success as you could get.

His previous three managerial jobs over a decade - Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan - all ended with league titles.

However the 53-year-old probably needs a break, having recently recovered from gallbladder surgery.

Three of his close friends - Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone and former footballers Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli - have also died in the past six months.

Take a look at some more contenders and cast your vote on who Graham Potter's successor should be