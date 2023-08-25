He said James Maddison should be fit: "Madders trained today unrestricted. We'll see how he holds up but at this stage it looks like he will be available."

On whether transfers in and out are looking more unlikely he said: "From now until the end of the window I’m sure there will be some movement."

When asked if Hugo Lloris could stay at the club, he said: "I'd say it's unlikely we'll have three goalkeepers on our list."

He is "sure the goals will come" for Richarlison and added: "People look at outcomes and with strikers it’s about goals and nothing else. Far more important to me is how h is contributing to our team set-up."

On the season so far, he said: "We’re two games in so I’m not reading too much into anything at the moment. For me it’s about establishing some foundations for the team we want to be."