West Ham v Man City: Head-to-head record

West Ham v Man City - 42 Premier League games. Wins: West Ham 9, Man City 25. Goals: West Ham 40, Man City 75. Clean sheets: West Ham 7, Man City 16

  • West Ham have faced Manchester City on three previous occasions in their opening top-flight game of the season, losing all three and failing to score a single goal.

  • City are unbeaten in their past 13 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W10 D3).

  • After losing their first Premier League match in five consecutive seasons between 2016-17 and 2020-21, West Ham won 4-2 at Newcastle last season.

  • Jack Grealish has been involved in five goals in his six Premier League appearances against West Ham (3 goals, 2 assists).