Mandron enjoying new start with Motherwell

Mikael Mandron tussles for possession with Arbroath's Colin HamiltonSNS

Mikael Mandron is delighted with his early progress at Motherwell after he scored twice on his first start in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Arbroath at Gayfield to put his team in the last 16 of the draw.

The 28-year-old Frenchman told BBC Scotland: "It was a great start. Personally I am very happy to have scored the goals but more importantly we approached the game really well. We were solid.

"It was always going to be a tough game. We created chances, we could have scored one or two more goals. As a whole we are very happy."

The 6ft 3 in former Colchester and Crewe striker joined Motherwell from Gillingham just over a week ago and is looking forward to experiencing Scottish football more fully.

"From what I've been hearing and seeing, it's a very competitive league," he said. "A lot of time you play a better style of football than down south. The fans are very passionate. That's what I'm really looking forward to. I am looking forward to getting loads of chances and scoring goals.

"It's very exciting for me. It is everything that I would have wanted it to be."