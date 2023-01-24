M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Monday saw the inevitable happen, as Frank Lampard was relieved of his managerial duties at the club. Another defeat, away at West Ham, was the final straw for the watching board at London Stadium.

I’m no body language expert, but the signs pre-match suggested he was a man who’d already been informed of his impending dismissal. The team certainly played in a manner that something was amiss.

The question is, what now? Where do the club go from here? The names being linked with the job are hardly inspiring. Combined with the fact that the January transfer window is coming to an end, there’s a distinct smell of deja vu in the air, to this time last year.

Whoever is appointed and tasked with somehow saving the club from relegation, has a bigger job than Lampard had when he arrived. The club is in tatters. The players are devoid of all confidence and the fans are struggling to comprehend the mess the board have got us in.

We need a Messiah. Some may say we need a miracle. Either way, we need someone who has the stomach for the fight and the ability to match.