What do Spurs need on deadline day?

Your views banner

We asked where Tottenham still need to strengthen and what business you would like to see done before the transfer window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tristen: I would love to see us sign Ross Barkley on a free. We need some creativity in our midfield and he would be an ideal option from the bench. We also need another centre-back. Romero gets niggles far too often and Sanchez is a liability. So Milan Skriniar or Pau Torres would be my shout, but not realistic this close to the window shutting. What about Evan N’Dicka!

Colin: We need a creative spark in the midfield who can bag 10-15 goals a season, and a wide left player. Then we can challenge.

Greg: We need a creative midfielder but would he be a part of Conte’s tactics?

Paul: We’re seriously lacking creative and attacking midfielders - look at how Chelsea dominated us in that game which we were very fortunate to nick a point from. I think that is why Spurs start games so slowly…

Jatz: Spurs desperately need a new centre-back. We cannot be starting games with Davies and Dier.

Viktor: We need a creative midfielder and maybe a right-back. Our weakest players are Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty and Ben Davies. We should replace them with better players. I'm not fully convinced about Hojbjerg, maybe we should sign a more attacking and creative player, but if not, I won't be too sad...