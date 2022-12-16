Worrisome stats for Johnson

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland chief sportswriter

Will Lee Johnson last the season? Hibs are lying in eighth with one win and seven losses in their last eight league games. Their defeats pre-World Cup were against teams sitting in 10th and 11th.

They put a lot into Thursday night at Ibrox but it was another loss.

If this run carries on for much longer we all know what may well happen. Johnson is perilously close to the form that got Jack Ross sacked - one league win in nine.

Ross' Premiership win return was 42%. Johnson has won 40% of games and has lost 50%. Maloney won 32% and lost 37%. Statistically, there's only a whisker between the two managers who got fired and the one who remains.

Johnson has had awful luck with injuries but so did Ross and Maloney. If they entered that in mitigation in their defence then it was rejected.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon will be reluctant to burn his way through yet another manager in such a rapid period of time but he must be straining his eyes to see the progress under Johnson.

The man needs victories and you sense that he needs them quickly. He'll be enthused by the first half at Ibrox and by the return of Kevin Nisbet, but Hibs have Livingston, Celtic and Hearts next.

