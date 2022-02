West Bromwich Albion are targeting midfielder Sean Longstaff, who played under Baggies manager Steve Bruce at Newcastle. (Football League World), external

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could leave Paris St-Germain after just one year with the Magpies, along with Atletico Madrid, West Ham and Aston Villa, interested in the 31-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column