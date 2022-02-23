Defender James Justin has signed a new long-term contract with Leicester that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Justin joined the club from Luton in 2019 and scored on his debut against his old club in the EFL Cup.

He has made 54 appearances for the Foxes and has recently returned from a long-term knee injury suffered in February 2021.

"I’m just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see [the fans] cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years," he told the Leicester City website., external

"There is only one place I want to be at now and that’s Leicester City. They’ve put great faith in me over the past year when I’ve been out injured. It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they’re willing to give me a new deal when I’m just returning from injury."