Norwich v Brentford: Who makes your Bees team?

Brentford travel to Carrow Road to face bottom side Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday looking for their first win in nine games in all competitions.

Thomas Frank's side have not won a top-flight fixture since the start of January and could be pulled further into the relegation fight if 18th-placed Burnley beat Leicester on Tuesday.

Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney came on as second-half substitutes during the defeat by Newcastle - would you be tempted to start the pair against the Canaries?

Choose your Brentford starting XI to take on Norwich