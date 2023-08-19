Analysis: Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Before Saturday's game, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said his side were reaching "a higher level" despite the departures of Alexis Mac Allister and Moses Caicedo this summer.

It is hard to argue with the Italian's assessment after the Seagulls' latest devastating display of attacking football.

Kaoru Mitoma has been linked with a move away from the south coast, and his tremendous solo effort 15 minutes into the game will do little to deter his suitors.

The Japan international also had more touches inside the opposition box than any other player on the pitch.

Solly March delivered a sensational display in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, complimenting his well-taken double with nine ball recoveries and four interceptions - more than any of his team-mates.

There is room for improvement defensively but on this evidence, Brighton fans have plenty to be excited about this season.