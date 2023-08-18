Offiah agrees new deal and loan move

Brighton have confirmed Odel Offiah has signed a new contract with the club before joining Hearts on a season-long loan.

The defender has made five senior appearances for Albion since arriving from Bromley in 2017 after progressing through the academy sides.

His new deal runs until June 2025.

Technical director David Weir said: "Odel has been around the first team picture for a while now, but we want him to get regular minutes.

"It was great for us to have another academy graduate get their first taste of Premier League football last season, something Odel had earned and we’re looking forward to seeing how he adapts to this new challenge in Scotland. We wish him the best of luck for the season."