Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate described it as "possible" - but what do Liverpool fans think about the Reds' chances of completing the quadruple?

Here are your thoughts on whether Jurgen Klopp's side can pull it off:

Adrian: Winning all four would be a sensational feat and eluded some great teams down the years. I think the FA Cup and Champions League are achievable but I can’t see City slipping up in the chase for the title. We’ve had too many draws and we have tough games ahead.

Mark: One game at a time, if they do it, then AWESOME, not getting ahead of ourselves. ONE GAME AT A TIME.

Barry Dennis: Liverpool will win the Champions League... it's the league which will be difficult. City just don't look like losing. Could all come down to that match.

Gaz T: LFC have momentum. We are a great side when playing with vigour and confidence. We have hit a rich vein of form and momentum at the right time to finish the season on all fronts strongly. Dynamic Diaz has brought us some extra Red hot spice. Yesterday’s mammoth League Cup final will only increase the desire and confidence. One down three to go.