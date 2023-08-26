Motherwell 2-1 Kilmarnock: What they said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell tells BBC Scotland: "I thought we were really poor first half, the players know that. I tried two or three tweaks in the first half to try and rectify that. We changed shape at half time, and that gave us a real lift, a bit of energy and momentum.

"We looked more like ourselves in the second half. It's been a tough week for us with injuries. If we show that kind of character and personality then we give ourselves a better than average chance. If we play like we did in the first half, then we're going to give ourselves mountains to climb.

"It was just rewards for the second half. We took our medicine for the first half. Missing the penalty is a blow, but to have the personality to come back and win it is a good feeling.

"The fundamentals for us had to change. Better energy, better body language, and we saw that in spades in the second half."