Cooper on Murphy exit, transfers and Wolves

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Wolves on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • The departure of chief executive Dane Murphy today should not impact his role: “Fairly recently, the club appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director and I work really closely with him. It’s obviously a busy time at the moment with it being January so most of my dialogue is with him.”

  • He does not see any transfer business happening in the immediate short term: “There isn’t anything imminent but I do know there is a lot of work going on. If I need to know anything, Filippo will tell me but at the moment, he wants me to focus fully on preparing for Wolves.”

  • On the decision to fly to Blackpool at the weekend: “We’re certainly not an outlier in the Premier League. We trust our operations and logistics team to do what’s right. I think it’s pretty normal for a team in this league to fly distances like that.”

  • On Forest’s catalogue of injuries: “Our list is not a nice one and that has contributed to the make-up of the squad. We have a good working group but a busy medical room. Jesse [Lingard] is probably a couple of weeks away but everyone else is nowhere near. We get on with it.”

  • He anticipates a “brilliant atmosphere” for the quarter-final: “We’re really enjoying our football at the City Ground at the moment and home games cannot come quick enough. We let ourselves down in a cup game at the weekend so hopefully we can respond.”