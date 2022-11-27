Juranovic's Croatia send Johnston's Canada out of finals

Josip Juranovic got the better of prospective Celtic right-back rival Alistair Johnston - but only eventually - as Croatia beat Canada 4-1 at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 24-year-old Johnston has been quoted as saying he is excited to be linked with the Scottish champions following reports of a January transfer from Montreal and amid speculation about Juranovic's future in Glasgow.

Alphonso Davies climbed above Juranovic at the back post to head Canada into a shock lead in Doha.

But a strong run by the 27-year-old set up Marko Livaja for the Croats' second goal.

After two straight losses, Canada cannot now qualify for the knock-out stages, while Croatia top Group F on goal difference from Morocco and must avoid defeat in their final game against Belgium to progress.

Match report: Croatia end Canada's World Cup dream