Juranovic's Croatia send Johnston's Canada out of finals

Canada's Alistair Johnston rises above Croatia's Josip Juranovic in DohaGetty Images

Canada's Alistair Johnston and Croatia's Josip Juranovic came face to face in Doha

Josip Juranovic got the better of prospective Celtic right-back rival Alistair Johnston - but only eventually - as Croatia beat Canada 4-1 at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 24-year-old Johnston has been quoted as saying he is excited to be linked with the Scottish champions following reports of a January transfer from Montreal and amid speculation about Juranovic's future in Glasgow.

Alphonso Davies climbed above Juranovic at the back post to head Canada into a shock lead in Doha.

But a strong run by the 27-year-old set up Marko Livaja for the Croats' second goal.

After two straight losses, Canada cannot now qualify for the knock-out stages, while Croatia top Group F on goal difference from Morocco and must avoid defeat in their final game against Belgium to progress.

Match report: Croatia end Canada's World Cup dream