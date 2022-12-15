Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: What they said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson tells BBC Sportsound: "It was a very positive first 45 minutes, two great goals, and I thought we were in control off the ball.

"The boys put their bodies on the line and we defended really well.

"In the second half we started to wane a bit, we had some players who hadn't had 90 minutes. We couldn't get up to the ball like we did in the first half, our clearances weren't as solid.

"But there's a lot of positives, a lot to build on. We've got to put in more minutes of the performance. We can, we will.

"It's huge for us to have Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady on the pitch."