Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I don't think Crystal Palace are getting dragged into a relegation battle because of their long winless run - they are in one already.

Manchester City were a bit flat against Newcastle last week but they still did enough to win. Now they need to keep their foot on the throttle, to try to reel Arsenal in.

City's biggest issue here is probably their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola will be shuffling his squad with that game in mind.

Still, Phil Foden's return to form is massive for them. He has given them a lift at the right moment, and his imagination and energy could make the difference here too - if he plays.

Adam's prediction: 0-4

I don't think Palace have got much hope of stopping City and I wouldn't be surprised if they win the title. Arsenal are playing well but I wouldn't want City chasing me, no chance.

Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here