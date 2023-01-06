Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I feel like I keep getting fooled by Liverpool after seeing the Bees become the latest team to expose their defensive issues, but I am backing Jurgen Klopp's side to get past Wolves.

As holders, surely Liverpool have to pick a strong side and I think they will need their big-hitters to get past Wolves, who have come to life under Julen Lopetegui.

Nathan's prediction: 1-0

Liverpool were bullied by Brentford but you know what happens after a game like that - Jurgen Klopp gets into them and gets a reaction.

