Brentford v Crystal Palace: Team news

Brentford are hopeful that forward Ivan Toney will be fit to return from the calf problem that caused him to miss the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Vitaly Janelt could also recover in time from injury but Christian Eriksen will have to wait for his debut.

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace will be without Nathan Ferguson for five to six weeks with a hamstring problem. The Eagles will assess Cheikhou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last Sunday.

Fit-again pair James Tomkins and James McArthur were unused substitutes away to Norwich on Wednesday.

