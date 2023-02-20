We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Robert: Daylight robbery! Brighton we’re superior in every aspect of the game, yet come away with no points. We appear to struggle with teams that defend deep and must find a way of breaking down sides who have no intention of playing football. An abject performance at best from the referee made for a frustrating afternoon. We will finish above Fulham.

Sami: To start with we played an outstanding game against Fulham and we deserved all three points. It is just so disappointing that we couldn't get the goals we 100% deserved. As Roberto de Zerbi said, the referees need changes. It is unacceptable, this game and the last game, with the incorrect VAR decision.

Sam: Good performance m- we just couldn’t score. Proper smash-and-grab win for Fulham, who were assisted by one of the poorest officiating performances seen at the Amex. When will referees clamp down on players rolling on the floor just to waste time? It happened on repeat on Saturday and it is becoming embarrassing.

John: The honeymoon is over. Such attractive play but often slow and over-complicated build-up and chances not taken week after week. Also, set-plays, including corners, are very poor. Too many points dropped. A rethink needed.

Fulham fans

Richard: This is the kind of result that makes me believe we will be in the Premier League for a substantial period of time. We're back.

Neil: We are solid at the back and that is giving our forwards confidence. To be fair, Brighton were the better side - but being the best doesn't mean you will always win.

Mario: Not what we would normally expect of a Fulham team, but we take the good with the bad and three points moves us closer to safety. Big shoutout to Bernd Leno - what a performance. And to Manor Solomon for a fantastic goal.

Barry: Massive defensive rearguard - so proud of the boys. Truly thought we'd get beaten by a last-minute goal... but hey, we won with a last-minute goal! I so hope the summer investments come thick and fast. Onwards until then!