Motherwell triumphed in Inverness on 2 December 2006 to record back-to-back league wins for only the second time that season.
Amid Maurice Malpas' one and only campaign as Motherwell manager, following Terry Butcher's jaunt to Sydney, things weren't all well for 'Well.
Six defeats in the opening seven games had sparked concerns before Scott McDonald found his shooting boots and Brian Kerr netted an important goal at Ibrox to earn a point against Rangers and get the Steelmen's season going.
Along with the Australian, Richie Foran found form in front of goal and his penalty on this day against Inverness Caley Thistle ensured the journey back down the A9 was a joyous one.
Following on from the 4-2 victory against Falkirk at Fir Park, and a couple of other results going their way, it made for a happy start to December in Lanarkshire.
Foran's penalty was his third in two games and he went on to net in the next three matches.