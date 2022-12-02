Motherwell triumphed in Inverness on 2 December 2006 to record back-to-back league wins for only the second time that season.

A﻿mid Maurice Malpas' one and only campaign as Motherwell manager, following Terry Butcher's jaunt to Sydney, things weren't all well for 'Well.

S﻿ix defeats in the opening seven games had sparked concerns before Scott McDonald found his shooting boots and Brian Kerr netted an important goal at Ibrox to earn a point against Rangers and get the Steelmen's season going.

A﻿long with the Australian, Richie Foran found form in front of goal and his penalty on this day against Inverness Caley Thistle ensured the journey back down the A9 was a joyous one.

F﻿ollowing on from the 4-2 victory against Falkirk at Fir Park, and a couple of other results going their way, it made for a happy start to December in Lanarkshire.

F﻿oran's penalty was his third in two games and he went on to net in the next three matches.