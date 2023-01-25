After Newcastle's crucial Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Southampton I caught up with winger Allan Saint-Maximin for BBC Radio Newcastle.

He told me: "We want to create the history. Nothing is finished because we didn't win anything yet, but we know what we are capable of doing. We need to work hard to win the next game and go to the final."

Saint-Maximin was introduced as a second-half substitute alongside club-record-signing Alexander Isak, who set up the winning goal - but they are yet to start a match together.

"Isak and me have the same situation with injury, and it has been difficult to come back with the team playing so well" Saint-Maximin added.

"I have a great connection with him... we try to work hard together to push the manager to let us play.

"I like to play with all the players, but I spend a lot of time with Isak. He's an incredible player. I want to be able to play with him and show what we are capable of doing on the pitch."