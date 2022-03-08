Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea played their 26th Premier League game of the season on Saturday, meaning the Blues are now 68% of the way through their league campaign.

After a laboured first half against Burnley, Thomas Tuchel's team finally clicked in the second period once Reece James had broken the deadlock. Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz added further goals, and in a flash the game was over.

With a little over a quarter of the season left, Mason Mount is Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League, with just six non-penalty goals. After him come James and Romelu Lukaku on five, with a handful of others on four.

If they keep scoring at their current rate, Mount will end the season as top scorer on about eight goals. Incredibly, even that modest total would put him two clear of last season's top non-penalty scorers in the league, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, who managed six apiece.

To win the Premier League in its current form, you're likely to need at least one consistent goalscorer who gets close to 20 goals from open play. At the moment, Chelsea will be lucky to have a player who manages even half of that.

Until they find the right forward - or the right system to create the necessary chances for their current crop to score at double the rate they do now - this team will remain the "luxury cup team" that plenty of pundits have accused them of being this year.