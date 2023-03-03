Neilson on Fir Park setback, big picture & facing Saints

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before his team’s Premiership game with St Johnstone on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Tynecastle boss:

  • Neilson says people shouldn’t “get too carried away” with the 2-0 loss to Motherwell last time out, which was just Hearts’ second defeat in 14 games.

  • Hearts “didn’t hit their levels” in a poor 50-minute period at Fir Park, but “you have to take that in isolation” and look at the bigger picture.

  • Neilson adds: "We're in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, we had a great European campaign and we're sitting third in the league. We still have a long way to go but we're in a good position.”

  • He expects another tough test against a St Johnstone side Hearts have beaten 3-2 in both previous meetings this season: "I know Callum very well and he is trying to change their style to more possession-based, football-based so coming to Tynecastle they will try to pass the ball.”

SNS