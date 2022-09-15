M﻿an City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Pick of the stats

Erling Haaland celebratesGetty Images

  • Erling Haaland scored his 26th Champions League goal in his 21st appearance in the competition. No other player needed as few matches to reach the figure.

  • With three goals, Haaland is the first player to score more than two goals in his first two Champions League appearances for City.

  • H﻿aaland is the joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League along with Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

  • C﻿ity also have the player with the most assists with Joao Cancelo on three.

  • This was Pep Guardiola's 150th Champions League match in his managerial career. He became the fifth coach to reach this benchmark.

  • City are unbeaten in 21 Champions League home games. Among English teams, Arsenal (24, 2004-2009), Manchester United (23, 2005-2009) and Chelsea (21, 2006-2009) have also achieved this.