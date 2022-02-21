Wolves v Arsenal: Who makes your starting XI?

Wolves travel to face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday, but who will make it into Bruno Lage's starting XI?

Lage's side were beaten 1-0 at home by the Gunners two weeks ago, but Sunday's impressive 2-1 victory over Leicester was a fifth in six Premier League games to put them within reach of that final Champions League spot.

Victory would take Wolves to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

So should the boss stick with the same side which beat Leicester, or make some changes?

It's time to select your Wolves XI to face Arsenal