Leeds United winger Raphinha, who has been linked with Liverpool, has rejected a new contract offer from the Elland Road club. (Liverpool Echo), external

But Leeds are still in talks with their top scorer and believe the negotiations with Raphinha's agent - former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Deco - over a fresh deal have been positive. (Yorkshire Evening Post), external

West Ham have joined Leeds in the chase for Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who it has emerged has a £12m release clause in his contract.(Teamtalk), external

