R﻿oss County v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Ross County v Well statsSNS

  • Motherwell are looking to avoid losing back-to-back away league games for the first time since January last season, a run of three which included a defeat at Ross County.

  • Ross County have won just one of their last 11 league matches (D2 L8), a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in August.

  • Against Aberdeen last time out, William Akio became the first player to score on his Premiership debut for Ross County since Jordan White in February 2021.

  • Motherwell have alternated between victory (three times) and defeat (twice) in their last five Scottish Premiership visits to Ross County. After winning 1-0 in their last such trip, the Steelmen are looking to win back-to-back visits to the Staggies in the top flight for the first time since September 2014 under Stuart McCall.