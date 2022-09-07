Motherwell are looking to avoid losing back-to-back away league games for the first time since January last season, a run of three which included a defeat at Ross County.

Ross County have won just one of their last 11 league matches (D2 L8), a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in August.

Against Aberdeen last time out, William Akio became the first player to score on his Premiership debut for Ross County since Jordan White in February 2021.