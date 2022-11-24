Michael Beale is the odds-on favourite to become the next Rangers manager.

The QPR boss was one of Steven Gerrard's coaches at Ibrox and has strong relationships with the playing squad and the board.

But, speaking to the Scottish Football podcast earlier this week, BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English expressed doubt over whether Beale would want to return.

“I’d fall off my chair in shock if [he] went back to Rangers", English said.

"Beale has his hands full in the job he’s in [at QPR]. It’s an excellent job. They’re sitting seventh, and his team’s form has fallen away, but the Premier League is still within his grasp. I just cannot see him going back to Rangers."

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson was equally as clear about the qualities Giovanni van Bronckhorst's replacement needs in order to succeed.

"Rangers have to find a manager that’s used to winning. They have to handle the pressure every week, to deal with egos, with players that feel sorry for themselves. We had that with Walter Smith.”