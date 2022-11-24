'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard.
From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
For former defender Nedum Onuoha a memorable moment was the final day of last season as City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win the Premier League title.
"I don't think the real gravity will kick in until we look back," Onuoha told BBC Radio Manchester's Talking Balls.
"Guardiola was crying on the sidelines when City won the Premier League title. The third in four years.
"That shows how much stress and pressure himself, the staff and the players have been under.
"They know how hard it is to win anything. That's my favourite image in my mind that linked him more with the City fans than any other."
Onuoha, like many in blue, was delighted at the news of the new deal which provides continuity at the club and can only point to a positive future.
"He's got unfinished business," Onuoha added, pointing to the only trophy that defies Manchester City for now - the Champions League.
You can listen back to Manchester City fans reacting to Guardiola's extension on Talking Balls on BBC Radio Manchester