New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he wants to bring "happiness" back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season – a campaign in which they played under four different managers and spent almost £600m on new signings.

After starting work at Cobham, Pochettino told the club’s official website:, external "The history of Chelsea is to win. But it’s important also in the way that we are going to build up the victories.

"I think in the last 10, 12, 15 years Chelsea is the greatest team in England.

"What we want is to bring the happiness again to this great football club – working hard, playing in the way that the fans can enjoy football.

"If we are all together, we are going to be very strong. We have an unbelievable squad and are going to bring players with commitment who want to be part of it also.

"I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win."